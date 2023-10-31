Home » News » Manitoba’s Fuel Tax Holiday Could Start Jan. 1

Manitoba’s Fuel Tax Holiday Could Start Jan. 1

October 31, 2023 4:34 PM | News


Adrien Sala

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Adrien Sala, Minister of Finance, is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba drivers could be paying less for fuel beginning January 1.

That’s when the provincial NDP government is hoping to start a fuel-tax holiday to help motorists with inflation.

The NDP campaigned on the promise to relieve Manitobans at the pumps for a period of at least six months.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says a bill will be put before the legislature to start the tax holiday on New Year’s Day.

Premier Wab Kinew has also tasked Sala with maintaining a 50 per cent reduction in education property taxes enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government, but he is not promising to phase out the tax completely as the Tories had pledged.

— With files from The Canadian Press


