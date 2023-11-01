Goldeyes Name Logan Watkins as New Field Manager

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have named Logan Watkins as the team’s fifth field manager in club history.

Watkins, a former Chicago Cubs infielder, spent the past two-plus seasons in the same role with the Cleburne Railroaders.

“Logan knows what it takes to play this game at the highest level, and he has the experience recruiting players and building a roster that is so important in our league,” said Goldeyes president Sam Katz.

“He’s someone I believe players will want to play for and will wear the Goldeyes uniform proudly.”

The 34-year-old was originally hired as the Railroaders’ hitting coach in 2021, and assumed the title of interim manager in June of that year.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Watkins made his Major League debut August 4, 2013 at Wrigley Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went on to appear in 58 games at the big league level, recording 24 hits — including one home run — and six runs batted in.

Watkins replaces Greg Tagert, who the Goldeyes relieved following a single season 43-57 record in 2023, finishing in last place in the West Division.