MPI Employees to Vote on Revised Offer to End Strike

WINNIPEG — For the second time this week, Manitoba Public Insurance employees will vote on a proposed contract offer from their employer.

Members of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, who have been on strike since August 28, will vote on a proposed offer today.

“We are pleased that our bargaining committee and MPI were able to reach an agreement that will help all members catch up and keep up with the rising cost of living,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross. “This is an agreement that we are proud to recommend to our members.”

Members rejected MPI’s previous offer this week, which included wage increases of 12.2% over four years, including 3% in 2022, 3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025.

The revised offer includes wage increases of 13% over four years: 3% in 2022, 3% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024 and 3.6% in 2025.

“This agreement recognizes the hard work and excellent service that our members provide to Manitobans,” added Ross. “We look forward to sharing the details with members. Now it’s up to them to decide.”