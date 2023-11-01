Man Charged After Train Derails on Perimeter Highway

Manitoba RCMP have charged the driver of a semi-trailer truck after a crash involving a train on the Perimeter Highway.

Emergency responders were called to the railway crossing at around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the RM of Springfield, just northwest of Deacon’s Corner.

RCMP say a train was approaching the crossing when a semi-truck and trailer failed to stop at the rail crossing, went into the ditch and drove over the train tracks, damaging them. The oncoming train couldn’t stop in time and derailed when it went over the damaged tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT



The 69-year-old man driving the semi suffered minor injuries. He was issued a careless driving ticket of $672 and a serious offence notice.

The southbound lanes of Perimeter Highway were closed for several hours while the derailment was cleared.