Winnipeg’s Petit Socco Among Canada’s Best New Restaurants

WINNIPEG — With only 10 seats inside, you could say Petit Socco is an intimate dining experience.

An open kitchen with only two employees, the Stafford Street eatery has made it big by being named one of Canada’s best new restaurants of 2023 by Air Canada’s enRoute magazine.

Petit Socco has taken the number five spot in the November issue, which was unveiled in Toronto at a ritzy event on Wednesday night.

“This has to be the Littlest Restaurant on the Prairie,” the magazine says of Petit Socco and its co-owners and life partners, Adam Donnelly and Courtney Molaro.

“A decade after enjoying chef Donnelly’s food at his former Winnipeg restaurant Segovia, I still remember his exciting flavours,” said enRoute writer Amy Rosen. “He’s doing even more with less here, serving four–course menus twice a night, creating a delicious sense of anticipation. Whatever he’s cooking, we’re having.”

The magazine also named the restaurant’s pork belly and nectarine panzanella as the “dish of the year.”

