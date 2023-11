Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday in the 200 block of Austin Street North.

Police were called to a suite in the area at around 2:30 a.m. and located a deceased man.

The victim’s identity hasn’t yet been confirmed and police say interviews are ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have video surveillance from the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.