Funding to Keep Some Manitoba Shelters Open 24/7 During Winter

WINNIPEG — Five Manitoba shelters have received funding to operate 24/7 as part of a one-year project.

The province is providing $2.6 million towards the initiative just as the winter weather sets in.

“As someone with lived experience, I know how important it is to keep people warm and sheltered from the frigid prairie temperatures,” said Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith.

“Providing vital daytime drop-in options is part of the essential wraparound supports being offered to assist more Manitobans as they transition from homelessness.”

One of the shelters to receive funding is Siloam Mission, which is receiving $600,000 for daytime shelter operations.

ADVERTISEMENT



“While we all know that overnight is a time where we need everyone to be safe, it is during the day that we can have the biggest impact on helping someone transform their lives,” said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, CEO, Siloam Mission.

“This is where we can have meaningful housing conversations, connect people with employment and income assistance, access medical care and more. It is during the day that we solve homelessness. A good night’s rest is only a first step.”

Other shelters receiving funding include:

Main Street Project in Winnipeg: $600,000 for daytime shelter operations

in Winnipeg: $600,000 for daytime shelter operations Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation in Brandon: receiving $350,000 for the Blue Door Drop-in Centre for daytime shelter operations

in Brandon: receiving $350,000 for the Blue Door Drop-in Centre for daytime shelter operations Oscar’s Place in The Pas: $250,000 for daytime shelter operations

in The Pas: $250,000 for daytime shelter operations Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak in Thompson: $350,000 for daytime operations

The province is also allocating $450,000 for a new Swan River drop-in centre, slated to open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The pilot project, which began in October, will fund the 24/7 shelter operations through March 31, 2024.