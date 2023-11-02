Winnipeg’s Airport Saw Strong Summer Travel Season

WINNIPEG — Air traffic at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport was strong over the summer months.

Winnipeg Airports Authority reported Thursday that passenger volumes were nearly back to pre-pandemic levels over the last quarter.

The airport welcomed 1.2 million passengers, bringing it within 99 percent of traffic levels compared to the same period in 2019.

August was a particularly strong month, surpassing the traffic levels registered during the same month in 2019. The airport experienced its busiest day on record, with 15,400 people passing through on August 14.

“The last three months have been really encouraging,” said WAA president and CEO Nick Hays. “We not only experienced a significant milestone with the busiest day on record, but we also celebrated the launch of a non-stop route to Atlanta and a new partnership with Porter Airlines.”

Cargo traffic was also steady during the quarter, but down slightly at 0.9 percent, compared to more than 7 percent globally.

Overall revenue was $45.3 million, up 18 percent compared to Q3 last year. Net income rose compared to the same period in 2022, increasing from $4.4 million to $8.1 million.