Man Charged in Failed Bank Robbery on Portage Avenue

November 2, 2023 9:11 AM | News


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police arrested a suspect Thursday afternoon who allegedly held up a bank in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

Police were called just after 4 p.m. after downtown foot patrol officers located the suspect inside the bank.

Police learned the suspect presented a note to a teller and demanded money. No weapon was used during the robbery and no funds were obtained. The employee activated a distress alarm, which immediately summoned police.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a robbery charge and was released pending a court appearance.


