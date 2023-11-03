Home » News » Daylight Saving Time Ending on Sunday

Daylight Saving Time Ending on Sunday

November 3, 2023 8:46 AM | News


Clocks

Custodian Ray Keen checks the time on a clock face after changing the time on the 97-year-old clock atop the Clay County Courthouse, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2010, in Clay Center, Kan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel)

Clocks will fall back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday.

At 2 a.m. on November 5, Manitobans will set their clocks back one hour to 1 a.m.

Under the Official Time Act, daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November and resumes on the second Sunday in March.

Officials are also recommending people change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

The Manitoba government continues to monitor developments in other Canadian jurisdictions and internationally on how time change relates to wellness, economic factors, and relationships with trading partners.


