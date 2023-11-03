Man Killed While Walking on Highway 1 West of Brandon

Manitoba RCMP are working to identify a man who was struck and killed while walking on Highway 1 west of Brandon.

Police were called to an area near Road 115 W, approximately 10 kilometres west of Brandon, on Thursday evening.

While responding to a report of a man walking in the middle of the lane, an update was received saying he had been hit by a westbound semi-trailer.

Officers arrived to find the unidentified man deceased on scene.

The 25-year-old Regina man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the person walking on Highway 1 in the area, prior to the collision, to contact the Blue Hills RCMP at (204) 726-7519.