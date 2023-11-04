Southbound Lanes on Brandon’s Daly Overpass Open

The southbound lanes of Brandon’s renewed Daly Overpass opened earlier this week, but the province says work is still continuing.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says asphalt paving has started on the southbound lanes of Highway 10 with all lanes expected to be open by November 10.

Motorists are asked to observe signage and use caution while travelling through the construction zone.

Demolition of the existing Daly Overpass bridge will continue through the fall and winter, with overall project completion planned for summer 2024.

The three-year project to replace the Daly Overpass comes with a price tag of $65 million.