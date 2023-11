WINNIPEG — A woman is recovering after being shot in the 200 block of Garry Street early Saturday.

Winnipeg police were called to a report of shots fired in the area just before 1 a.m. and located the victim. They applied a tourniquet before she was transported to hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.