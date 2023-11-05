Two Charged in North End Homicide: Police

Winnipeg police have made arrests in a homicide earlier this week in the 200 block of Austin Street North.

Police were called to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. on November 1 and located a deceased man inside a suite.

He has been identified as Derek Karl Stevenson, 33.

Police have learned that the victim and two known females were socializing when a physical altercation broke out. The victim was assaulted by the two females, causing fatal injuries.

Cherilyn Ashley Dumas, 20, and Calianna Grace Keeper, 20, have been charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody.

Anyone with further information or surveillance video from the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.