Passenger Ejected, Killed in Crash on Highway 75: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 75 that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Highway 75 and Provincial Road 305, in the RM of Ritchot, just after 5 p.m.

According to police, an eastbound vehicle was travelling on PR 305 when it approached the Highway 75 intersection. The vehicle drove through the crossing and was struck by a northbound semi-trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT



The 40-year-old Winnipeg woman driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her 43-year-old female passenger, from Ste. Agathe, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The 21-year-old Winnipeg man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.