Woman Charged in Fatal Rollover Crash on Manitoba Highway

Manitoba RCMP have charged the driver of a minivan that rolled north of Swan River and killed one woman.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Provincial Road 483 on the evening of November 3, approximately eight kilometres west of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

RCMP say four people were inside the van when it hit the ditch and rolled.

A 33-year-old woman from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation was pronounced deceased on scene. A 22-year-old man, also from the community, and a 38-year-old woman, from Swan River, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old female driver wasn’t physically injured and was arrested for impaired driving causing death. Police say her breath samples registered over three times the legal limit.

She was released from custody pending a court appearance in February in Swan River.

RCMP continue to investigate.