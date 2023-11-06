Vacant Selkirk Avenue Home Destroyed by Fire

WINNIPEG — A two-storey home in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue is considered a total loss after a fire on Monday morning.

Winnipeg emergency crews were called to the vacant structure at around 7:45 a.m. to find a well-involved fire with heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters weren’t able to enter the home due to the conditions but fought the blaze defensively to protect neighbouring structures. The fire was deemed under control by 9:18 a.m.

Residents of nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The house will be demolished due to its lack of structural integrity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.