Home » News » Vacant Selkirk Avenue Home Destroyed by Fire

Vacant Selkirk Avenue Home Destroyed by Fire

November 6, 2023 12:45 PM | News


Selkirk Avenue Fire

Smoke billows from a vacant home in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue on Monday, November 6, 2023. (@WINNIPEGTMC / TWITTER.COM)

WINNIPEG — A two-storey home in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue is considered a total loss after a fire on Monday morning.

Winnipeg emergency crews were called to the vacant structure at around 7:45 a.m. to find a well-involved fire with heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters weren’t able to enter the home due to the conditions but fought the blaze defensively to protect neighbouring structures. The fire was deemed under control by 9:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The house will be demolished due to its lack of structural integrity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Tags: City of Winnipeg | Fire

TRENDING VIDEOS