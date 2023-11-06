Man Dies Following Weekend Shooting in St. James

WINNIPEG — One man has died following a shooting in St. James early Sunday.

Winnipeg police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Portage Avenue at around 1 a.m., where two men were located with injuries. Both victims were transported to hospital in critical condition.

One of the men later succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as Evan Pruden, 27, of Winnipeg. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The second man has been upgraded to stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.