Roblin Man Killed After Combine Slides into Slough

One man has died after an accident involving a combine on an icy stretch of road in the RM of Riding Mountain West.

Manitoba RCMP responded to a call the afternoon of November 3, where a combine harvester had rolled over into a slough located off of Provincial Road 592, near Road 140N.

Police say the 55-year-old Roblin man operating the combine was heading southbound on PR 592 when it lost control on an icy downhill portion of the road. The combine then slid into a steep embankment and rolled onto its roof into the water.

A witness, who was operating a combine in front of the victim, jumped into the icy water and pulled the man from the cab. He was provided medical assistance until EMS arrived, but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.