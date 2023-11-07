Ice Cube to Perform in Winnipeg on February 28

Rapper Ice Cube is coming to Winnipeg in the dead of winter.

The award-winning musician and actor will perform at Canada Life Centre on February 28, 2024. Special guests include Xzibit and DJ Kav.

As a solo recording artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums while remaining one of rap’s most respected and influential artists and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $59.50 plus fees.