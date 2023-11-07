Winnipeg Goldeyes Open 2024 Season on the Road May 9

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will open up their 2024 season on the road in Cleburne, Texas on May 9.

The American Association on Tuesday released the full upcoming playing schedule, which has Winnipeg on the road for 50 games and at home for another 50.

Winnipeg’s longest homestand is nine games, taking place from June 14–23 at the soon-to-be-renamed Shaw Park. The Goldeyes’ longest road trip of the season is 10 games from May 9–19.

The Goldeyes compete in the American Association West Division alongside the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Sioux Falls Canaries.

Winnipeg hosts 10 of their 11 American Association opponents at home for at least one series (the exception being Cleburne) and visit every opposing city at least once.

The full schedule can be found by visiting Goldeyes.com.