Goldeyes’ Stadium Renamed Blue Cross Park

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and Manitoba Blue Cross have forged a new partnership to call the downtown baseball stadium Blue Cross Park.

The 10-year naming agreement replaces Shaw Park, which was the name of the stadium from 2011 until 2023. Rogers Communications acquired Shaw Communications earlier this year, triggering a name change to the Shaw Park venue.

“The Goldeyes are proud of the many collaborations we have made over the years with local businesses, so when it came time to seek a new naming rights partner it was very important that it be a Manitoba-based enterprise,” said Goldeyes president Sam Katz.

“Manitoba Blue Cross is a name that is known to and trusted by Manitobans, and we look forward to the exciting days ahead at Blue Cross Park.”

The 7,000-seat venue opened in 1999 and was expanded in 2003. It now include 29 skysuites, two patio decks, a picnic park, and a Craft Beer Corner.

“The Goldeyes have a long history of bringing together families and friends each year, and as Manitoba Blue Cross celebrates its upcoming 50th anniversary in 2024, we are proud to know that Blue Cross Park will continue to be a place where everyone can make new memories for seasons to come,” said Benjamin Graham, president and CEO of Manitoba Blue Cross.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will open up their 2024 season on the road May 9.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference: