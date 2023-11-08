Two People Robbed at Gunpoint Trying to Buy Cell Phone

WINNIPEG — Two people were robbed of their money at gunpoint while trying to buy a cell phone, police say.

The incidents happened on November 4 and 5, where police say both victims attended a home in the St. Matthews neighbourhood after responding to an online classified ad.

The victims were robbed when they arrived and two suspects then fled the area. Neither victim was injured, and they didn’t get a cell phone.

The suspects were described as two men with dark skin.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police recommend the public use one of their buy-and-sell exchange zones, located at each of the four WPS service stations.