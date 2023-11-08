Santa Claus Parade Returning to Downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Christmas cheer will be in the air next week as the Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns to downtown Winnipeg.

The parade on Saturday, November 18 kicks off the holiday season beginning at 5 p.m. This year’s parade returns to its evening start and will follow the same route that debuted in 2022. The parade will begin at Portage Avenue and Main Street, and head west down Portage until it turns south onto Memorial Boulevard, and ending on York Avenue.

“There’s something extraordinary about a nighttime parade,” said parade director Monica Derksen. “We encourage Manitobans to come early for the block parties at 4 p.m., enjoy the parade at 5 p.m., and grab tickets to the Winnipeg Jets game, starting at 6 p.m., to embrace all things downtown and all things local.”

Organizers are encouraging attendees to walk, cycle or take Winnipeg Transit on parade day, as besides the Winnipeg Jets game, there is a student conference, a gala, and several additional events happening at downtown venues.

This year’s parade marshal will be Catherine Wreford, winner of “Amazing Race Canada.”

“I love everything to do with Christmas, and I’m looking forward to adding a new tradition for myself and my family,” said Wreford, in a statement. “I never had the opportunity to attend the parade as a kid as I was always dancing and then I moved away. Now I’m home and I’m honoured to be a part of the parade.”

Parade spectators are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and new unwrapped gifts for the Christmas Cheer Board. Donations will be collected in the Manitoba Hydro building atrium at 360 Portage Avenue.

An updated parade map can be found at mbhydrosantaparade.com.