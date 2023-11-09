RCMP Seize Drugs, Weapons in Dauphin Traffic Stop

Two Dauphin men have been charged with weapons and drug offences following a shooting in Brandon.

Manitoba RCMP were on patrol Tuesday night when they noticed a vehicle associated with the shooting and the two wanted men driving down Main Street South in Dauphin.

The officer caught up to the vehicle once it stopped at a gas station and advised the driver he was under arrest as he exited the business. During the arrest, the passenger slid into the driver’s seat and put the vehicle into drive. A second police officer arrived and boxed in the suspect vehicle from leaving the scene.

The second suspect was arrested by officers.

Police seized two firearms, a firearm magazine, ammunition, cash, weapons and approximately 250 grams of suspected cocaine.

Tyler Guiboche, 34, and Joshua Chartrand, 27, have been charged with numerous drug and firearms charges and remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.