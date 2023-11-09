Tickets for 2024 Festival du Voyageur Now Available

WINNIPEG — Festival du Voyageur, western Canada’s largest winter festival, is quickly approaching.

Organizers on Thursday announced passes and day tickets for the 55th edition (February 16-25, 2024) are now on sale.

“After last year’s memorable edition, I’m convinced that this year will be even more special,” said executive director Breanne Lavallée-Heckert.

“We’re working tirelessly to create a unique experience, with a variety of activities for all tastes, exceptional artistic programming and new surprises that will make the winter festival one for the books. We look forward to welcoming you to Parc du Voyageur to celebrate culture and joie de vivre!”

Voyageur Park will remain the central location for next year’s festival with heated tents, delicious food, maple taffy, dancing and traditional and contemporary music.

Tickets are available online or at the Festival du Voyageur office, located at 233 Provencher Boulevard.