Federal Government Provides Millions for Clean Energy Projects in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The federal government is providing nearly $185 million to help fund two hydro projects in Manitoba.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Winnipeg to announce Ottawa will contribute $114.1 million to replace eight aging hydroelectric generating units at Manitoba Hydro’s Pointe du Bois generating station in the province’s southeast.

The Crown corporation expects the new units will help provide power to an additional 35,000 homes.

Freeland also announced more than $70 million for the construction of a new transmission line to serve southwest Manitoba.

The province says this will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Brandon Generating Station by about 37 per cent.

Manitoba has committed $290 million to the projects.