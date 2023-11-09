What’s Open and Closed on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg as Canada pauses to remember our veterans on Remembrance Day, Saturday, November 11.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Polo Park — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Remembrance Day at 1 p.m. until regular closing times. For a complete list of hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park & Zoo

The zoo is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with free visitor entry for military personnel and veterans, and their families.

Manitoba Museum

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, November 13.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) and all 4R Winnipeg Depots are closed on Saturday, November 11.

Winnipeg Transit

On Saturday, November 11, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

To honour the men and women who have sacrificed for our country, Winnipeg Transit (including Transit Plus) will offer free transit service to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel, including cadets and reservists, and one companion, annually on Remembrance Day.

Those who wish to use this free service may do so by wearing a military uniform, or by presenting a military identification or CF1 card at the time of boarding. When displaying one of the above, the individual should also identify their companion to the operator.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Saturday, November 11 and on Monday, November 13.

Arenas, Indoor Pools, Fitness & Leisure Centres

Arenas, indoor pools, and fitness & leisure centres will be closed on Saturday, November 11, with the exception of the following sites:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pan Am Pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Saturday, November 11, and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, November 13.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.