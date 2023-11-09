Six Arrested in Cocaine, Meth Trafficking Investigation: Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police have made several arrests as part of an investigation into cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking in the city.

Officers pulled over a 2006 Lexus IS 350 on Tuesday in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue, where they arrested one of the suspects.

On the same day, police executed search warrants at two residences in the 600 block of Beaverbrook Street, a residence in the 800 block of McMillan Avenue, and the Lexus IS 350 that they pulled over earlier.

The search warrants resulted in the seizure of the following:

A Remington model 700 muzzleloader

A Remington model 700 bolt action rifle

A Sportsman RS2 air rifle

A Winchester 410 370 shotgun

A 9mm Glock handgun with a loaded high-capacity magazine

Various ammunition

Over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine (estimated at $203,150)

Approximately 2.2 kilograms of cocaine (estimated at $160,400)

Approximately 9 grams of psilocybin (estimated at $90)

Percocet pills x 14

Scales

Cell phones

Money counter

Score sheets

Packaging materials

Over $19,000 in Canadian currency

Four Winnipeg suspects, aged 42, 43, 45 and 49, have been charged with multiple offences and remain in custody.

A 36-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg are facing a charge of possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were released to appear in court at a later date.