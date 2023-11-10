Winnipeg Hockey Coach Charged with Sexual Exploitation

Winnipeg police have charged a female hockey coach after a sexually exploitative relationship with a player.

Police were alerted in October 2023 to the allegations, which they say took place between 2019 and 2021.

Police say the woman, in her 20s, forged an inappropriate sexual relationship by grooming and gaining the trust of a teen girl on the team. Police say the alleged offences of coercion and abuse continued after the teen stopped playing hockey.

Madison (Madi) Biluk, 28, of Winnipeg, was arrested on Thursday and charged with 15 offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, assault, assault with a weapon and child pornography charges, among others.

Biluk, who is originally from Gimli, coached within the Hockey Manitoba organization from 2018-2023.

A social media post in May 2021 noted Biluk was completing her first year teaching at Dasmesh School Winnipeg, while also taking on a head coach role of the Okotoks Raiders U18 AAA for the 2021-22 season.

Biluk was released from custody with conditions pending a court appearance.

Police say Hockey Winnipeg, Hockey Manitoba and Hockey Canada are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6245.

Watch Friday’s news conference:

Supportive resources are available, including the WPS Victim Services at (204) 86-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at (204) 786-8631.