Suspects Caught After Joy Ride in Stolen Side-by-Side: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are crediting their police service dog for apprehending a suspect who fled from a stolen off-road vehicle.

Amaranth RCMP received a report on Wednesday afternoon about a suspicious vehicle driving in and out of yards on Road 50 West in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone.

Two people were inside the side-by-side vehicle when it became inoperable. The suspects ran into a wooded area north of Road 50 West and Road 92 North.

RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police contained the area as they searched for the two people. It was determined the vehicle had been stolen from the Sandy Bay First Nation area.

A female suspect exited the wooded area and was arrested by police.

Police service dog Jolt later located the male suspect, identified as Blake Beaulieu, 32, of Winnipeg. Police say Beaulieu was concealing himself in a woodpile and resisted arrest.

Beaulieu was wanted on warrants for a number of offences, including two assaults and robbery with a weapon. He faces new additional charges and remains in custody.