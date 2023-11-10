Province to Open Regional Cabinet Office in Brandon

The Manitoba government is extending an ear to Westman by opening a regional cabinet office in Brandon.

Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement Friday in the Wheat City, saying the new office will act as a liaison between families, businesses and community organizations.

“This is a region that deserves a strong provincial partner–to develop new economic opportunities, spur on health-care innovation, expand job training and educate the workforce of Westman’s future,” said Kinew.

“Coming a day after a Hydro announcement that will bring more power to Brandon, I can say our government is ready to do the work. This cabinet office will be a hub for those great ideas to turn into tangible action.”

The regional cabinet office will be led by Jason Gobeil, a former school trustee with Brandon School Division, board member at Brandon University and community co-ordinator.

“The people of Westman have so much to offer our province,” said Gobeil, in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring those great ideas to the Manitoba government so we can get to work building a Westman for the future.”

Kinew added Gobeil will offer a direct link for important provincial stakeholders in the Westman area with the premier’s office and cabinet.

Watch Friday’s news conference: