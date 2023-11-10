Man Fatally Struck in Collision with Winnipeg Transit Bus

WINNIPEG — A man in his 60s died Thursday after being hit by a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street in oncoming traffic in the 600 block of Main Street at around 5:30 p.m. when the collision happened.

The bus was travelling on northbound Main at the time and nobody onboard was injured. Passengers were relocated to another bus.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the investigation is continuing, but it isn’t considered criminal in nature.