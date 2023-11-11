Police Investigating Arlington Street Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found injured in the 1100 block of Arlington Street early Saturday.

Police were called to the area at around 2 a.m. and found the man lying on a sidewalk. He was provided medical care, including the application of a chest deal and CPR. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating and police say interviews are ongoing.

Anyone with video surveillance from the area or additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.