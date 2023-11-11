City Urges Caution Around Thin Ice on Waterways

Winnipeg first responders are alerting the public to be cautious of thin ice on waterways.

With the freeze-thaw cycle and above-seasonal temperatures lately, layers of ice remain thin and dangerous.

The city doesn’t monitor ice conditions on rivers, waterways, or ponds throughout the winter months. The city says residents should avoid going on ice surfaces due to the possibility of rapidly changing conditions based on weather, water currents, and runoff.

ADVERTISEMENT



Signage indicating thin ice is placed at specific locations including outfalls, retention ponds, and other potentially dangerous areas, but may not be present at other locations where ice is also thin.

“Signage is one component of making this a safe winter season on and around Winnipeg waterways, but nothing beats those heartfelt personal reminders to and from loved ones to stay off the ice – especially at this time of year,” said Winnipeg police River Patrol officer Ray Duma.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to approximately 150 water and ice safety calls annually.