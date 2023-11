Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the 500 block of Bannatyne Avenue on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area at around 8:40 p.m. to find an injured male youth in stable condition and a man who was deceased.

The identity of those involved is still being confirmed.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.