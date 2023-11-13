Three Injured in Osborne Village Stabbing

WINNIPEG — Three people were stabbed and injured Sunday afternoon at a business in the Osborne Village area.

Winnipeg police say a woman was observed by security acting in a suspicious manner before she took out a knife and began an altercation with staff. As she fled the business, the suspect stabbed three customers as she ran towards the exit.

ADVERTISEMENT



A 57-year-old woman, 30-year-old woman and 75-year-old man suffered various injuries. They were all transported to hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police located the suspect approximately 30 minutes later along the riverbank near the 100 block of Roslyn Road.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.