Home » News » Three Injured in Osborne Village Stabbing

Three Injured in Osborne Village Stabbing

November 13, 2023 8:10 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

WINNIPEG — Three people were stabbed and injured Sunday afternoon at a business in the Osborne Village area.

Winnipeg police say a woman was observed by security acting in a suspicious manner before she took out a knife and began an altercation with staff. As she fled the business, the suspect stabbed three customers as she ran towards the exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 57-year-old woman, 30-year-old woman and 75-year-old man suffered various injuries. They were all transported to hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police located the suspect approximately 30 minutes later along the riverbank near the 100 block of Roslyn Road.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with several offences and remains in custody.


Tags: Crime | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS