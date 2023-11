Pantera, Lamb Of God Coming to Winnipeg in February

Heavy metal rockers Pantera will rock Canada Life Centre early next year.

The band will perform in Winnipeg on February 16, 2024 as part of the second leg of their North American tour.

Special guests for the show include Lamb Of God.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $59.50 plus fees.