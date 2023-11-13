Roof Fire Evacuates Southdale Elementary School

WINNIPEG — A fire at a Southdale elementary school Monday morning evacuated students and staff.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to École Guyot School at 400 Willowlake Cres. at around 11:20 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Officials say the fire was deemed to be accidental, caused by a malfunctioning heat system. Damage was mostly confined to the gymnasium area of the school.

Crews had the fire under control just after 12:30 p.m.

Buses were brought in to transport students to another location where parents and caregivers were directed for pick-up.

Damage estimates were immediately available.