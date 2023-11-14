Teen Charged in Weekend Winnipeg Shooting

Winnipeg police have identified a man who was fatally shot over the weekend in the 500 block of Bannatyne Avenue.

Pharrell Asare, 20, of Brampton, Ont. was pronounced deceased Sunday evening.

A male youth was also injured in the incident and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence and firearms offences.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.