Winnipeg Zoo Needs Input to Name Baby White-Handed Gibbon

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo needs the public’s help naming a cute baby gibbon.

The young white-handed gibbon was born on October 23 and is the third offspring of Maya and Samson, who were matched in 2017.

“Here at the zoo, our gibbons act as ambassadors for their species, which is endangered due primarily to severe habitat loss and hunting,” said Dr. Chris Enright, senior director of zoological operations, animal management and conservation, Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

“Gibbons are charismatic, active, and engaging creatures and we hope this little one will inspire our Zoo visitors to take action to protect wildlife around the world and here in Canada.”

White-handed gibbons are small, arboreal apes found mainly in tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia, where palm oil production is on the rise.

A short list of names has been created by the zoo’s animal care team:

Minerva – the Roman goddess of wisdom Maavi – meaning precious Malai – meaning garland of flowers Supanee – meaning fast

Online voting is open until midnight on Sunday, November 19. Results will be announced on social media.