Electrical Malfunction Sparks Furby Street Fire

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze early Thursday at a three-storey apartment building in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Crews were called at around midnight after being alerted by an on-duty member of the Downtown Community Safety Partnership, who happened to hear the alarm.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke in the building and attacked flames from the inside. The fire was deemed under control by around 12:35 a.m. Damage was contained to the immediately affected area.

ADVERTISEMENT



Some residents self-evacuated from the building, and others were assisted by firefighters. No injuries were reported. Most residents were able to return to their suites once smoke was ventilated from the building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the fire was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical malfunction. Damage estimates aren’t available.