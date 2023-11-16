Manitoba Bringing Back Holiday Open House at Legislature

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is opening the doors of the legislature to the public again this holiday season.

Premier Wab Kinew announced Thursday the province will host the 2023 holiday open house at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Saturday, December 2.

The open house event had been cancelled during the pandemic and then shelved amid security concerns in recent years.

“The open house is a long-standing tradition that welcomes Manitobans to the Legislative Building — the people’s building,” said Kinew. “All are welcome to meet the elected officials who have the privilege of representing Manitobans year-round as we celebrate the start of the holiday season together.”

The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free of charge to the public.

Attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food items in support of the Christmas Cheer Board.

The open house will also be live-streamed on the province’s website.