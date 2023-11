Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 11 a.m. for a report of a deceased man.

The death is considered suspicious and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).