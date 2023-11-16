WHS, Bear Clan Patrol Partner for Mobile Pet Food Bank

WINNIPEG — With the price of pet food on the rise — along with everything else — it can be costly for pet owners to keep their furry ones well-fed.

A mobile pet food bank this weekend is aiming to ease some of that financial stress.

The Winnipeg Humane Society, Bear Clan Patrol, and Feed the Furbabies Canada will be offering free dog and cat food to the community.

“These days some people are having a hard time feeding themselves, let alone their pets. The increased cost of owning a pet — from vet care to food — has put so much pressure on the community, as well as Manitoba’s rescues and shelters, who are seeing an increase in surrenders because of it,” said Meghan Irwin, director of behaviour and retail operations with the WHS.

“Our goal at the WHS is to help keep pets in their loving homes, and this food bank is just one way we’re trying to do that.”

The WHS says they have seen an increase to their own emergency food bank, which provides roughly $1,000 a month to the community from donations.

The mobile pet food bank will take place Saturday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bear Clan Den, 584 Selkirk Avenue. All are welcome to attend.