Suspect Attempts to Stab Employee at Winnipeg Business

Winnipeg police arrested a Brandon man on Thursday after an attempted stabbing at a city business.

Police were called to the 900 block of Main Street just before 10 a.m. for a report of a man armed with a knife.

Police say a “distressed” man attempted to stab an employee and remained in the building, while four female victims safely locked themselves in separate rooms within the business.

Officers arrived to find the man in the lobby of the building but had locked himself in. As police ordered him to drop the knife and were attempting to gain entry, the suspect began to harm himself. Once officers were able to enter, the suspect discharged a fire extinguisher in their direction.

Police used pepper spray and a Taser to subdue the suspect and take him into custody. He was taken to hospital for treatment of his self-inflicted injuries.

Animals within the building were evacuated due to the pepper spray and fire extinguisher remnants.

The suspect and victims weren’t previously known to each other.

William Mini, 27, of Brandon has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.