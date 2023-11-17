How to Navigate the Santa Claus Parade, Jets Game Downtown on Saturday

WINNIPEG — Saturday will be a hectic time in downtown Winnipeg as two major events collide in the late afternoon hours.

The Santa Claus Parade will kick off the festive season at 5 p.m., followed by the Winnipeg Jets game at 6 p.m.

Numerous road closures will be in place starting tomorrow morning.

The parade route will begin westbound on Portage Avenue at Main Street, travel down Portage Avenue to Memorial Boulevard, then take Memorial Boulevard to Broadway where it ends.

Full road closures will be in place from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. as follows:

Memorial Boulevard in both directions between Broadway and Portage Avenue

Portage Avenue in both directions between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard

Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to York Avenue

Edmonton Street (northbound one-way) from Graham Avenue to Portage Avenue

Vaughan Street in both directions from Graham Avenue to Portage Avenue

Eastbound Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street

Traffic notes

All other north-south streets between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard will be local and parkade-access only between Ellice Avenue and Broadway

Broadway, Memorial Boulevard, and northbound Main Street will remain open throughout the day, but are anticipated to be high-traffic areas

Many turn and other travel restrictions will be in place on Ellice Avenue, York Avenue, Broadway, and Portage Avenue east of Main Street

True North Sports + Entertainment says Canada Life Centre doors will open 90 minutes before puck drop at 4:30 p.m.

All Canada Life Centre gates will be open, however, as the area surrounding the Portage and Donald entrance is expected to be congested, all guests are encouraged to enter through the southwest and southeast gates – Donald & Graham and Graham & Hargrave – or via the skywalk.

All streets are expected to be fully reopened in time for the end of the Jets game, and traffic should return to normal by the time fans return home.