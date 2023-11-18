Dauphin’s Municipal Buildings Receive Security Upgrade

The Manitoba government is funding the installation of new CCTV cameras on all city-owned property in Dauphin.

The funding is coming from the province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture and will add 10 high-resolution cameras, while also upgrading seven existing cameras with newer technology.

“The funds from the forfeiture of criminal property have been put to very good use here in Dauphin as part of council’s efforts to take proactive measures to both deter and help to investigate criminal activity in our community,” said Dauphin Mayor David Bosiak.

“The 17 high-resolution cameras have now been installed on city-owned properties, and we anticipate they will contribute to the sense of safety and security we are working to achieve.”