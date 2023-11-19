Manitoba’s Active Transportation Projects See $3M from Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The federal government is investing more than $3 million to fund 19 active transportation projects across Manitoba.

The funding will support the extension of Winnipeg’s protected bike lanes along the city’s River and Stradbrook Avenues. The work will involve reallocating road space from motor vehicles to bikes by constructing approximately 2.5 kilometres of new separated lanes.

The RM of La Broquerie will also receive funds to build 10 kilometres of trails, including separate trail corridors and hardtop paved trails.

Back in Winnipeg, the federal government will support six planning projects, including research for a cargo bikeshare program, developing a winter active transportation strategy, and planning the construction of a safe and sustainable crossing between the city’s Harte and Headingley Grand Trunk Trails.

“We will continue to work with partners across Canada and here in Manitoba to ensure active transportation is an easy and accessible option for their communities,” said Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor.

The projects will provide long-term economic benefits to Winnipeg by developing plans to better connect residents to the city’s business district, employment opportunities, schools, and recreational areas.

Municipalities and partners are contributing $1.5 million towards the projects.