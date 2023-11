Winnipeg police arrested a man over the weekend after seizing drugs and weapons in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

Police took the suspect into custody on Saturday at a bar in the area, where they also seized a vehicle as part of their investigation.

Officers discovered a loaded handgun along with approximately $9,000 worth of cocaine, $8,500 in Canadian currency, knives and brass knuckles.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges and was released pending a court appearance.